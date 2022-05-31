New Mercedes-AMG C63 Produces 670bhp From A Hybrid Four-Cylinder Powertrain

Four cylinders have been dropped, but the new C63 gains nearly 200bhp

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be the first to ditch the iconic V8 powertrain in favour of a hybrid four-cylinder powerplant, but the latest concept, revealed at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, looks to adopt an innovative, highly engineered package capable of producing a staggering 670bhp. The upcoming C63 will use the record-breaking ‘M139’ four-cylinder engine we first saw in the 416bhp Mercedes-AMG A 45 and its related models. However, for the latest C63, the power plant has been tuned to produce 470bhp before electrification, with an additional 201bhp coming from a rear-mounted electric motor, according to Evo. This means the new C63’s new ‘P1’ drivetrain will be capable of putting out a whopping 670bhp, which is 167hp more than its main rival, the BMW M3, as well as 553lb-ft of torque - a 37lb-ft increase over the current C63 S 4Matic.

The upcoming C63 will use an electric turbocharger developed in partnership with Garrett to deliver boost to the world’s most powerful 4-cylinder engine. A small motor, powered by a 400-volt electrical subsystem, spins the compressor wheel before the vehicle’s exhaust gases reach the turbo, helping to virtually eliminate any lag. An electric motor has been mounted directly to the vehicle’s rear axle, further improving the engine’s responsiveness and delivering an additional 201bhp to the powertrain to produce the staggering total power figure of 670bhp.

A 6.1kWh battery pack provides power for the rear axle’s motor while also improving overall weight distribution compared to the current model. Each of the battery’s 560 cells is cooled individually using a complex circuit containing 14 litres of coolant. We’re yet to hear about the new system’s total weight figure, but we know that the battery tips the scales at 89kg, so an overall weight increase would be unsurprising. Interestingly, the electric motor drives the rear axle via a two-speed gearbox which shifts into second gear at 87mph while spinning at 13,500rpm. In addition, there’s a belt-driven starter-alternator unit providing 14bhp and capable of powering the vehicle’s systems, such as the onboard lights.

Mercedes-AMG also confirmed that a similar electric setup will also be combined with AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the GT73 E-Performance 4-Door, producing 805bhp and 738lb-ft of torque in this form. It won’t necessarily be the most lightweight machine from the German carmaker, but this electrified V8 monster power unit will be remarkably powerful. Mercedes-AMG also announced plans to launch the first-ever fully electric AMG model, which we recently caught our first glimpse of. AMG will overhaul the car “in the areas of technology (drive, chassis, brakes, sound), exterior design, interior design, and standard equipment and options” at Affalterbach, which is what we’d expect anyway.