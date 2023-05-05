New Hypercar Manufacturer Laffite Automobili Launches Three Electric Models

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The name might ring a bell because Laffite Automobili was founded by ex-Formula 1 driver Jacques Laffite’s nephew, Bruno Laffite alongside Pascal Cohen. Instead of opting for a gradual launch with new models revealed over a series of months or years, Laffite has just announced its first three hypercars, designed by GFG Style the company owned by Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. The three vehicles are all-electric performance focused models. The LM1 is a track car that will also be road legal; the Barchetta a road-going supercar; and the Atrax, an off-road crossover coupe. An electric powertrain means the vehicles should deliver some insane stats. Laffite Automobili claims the LM1 will deliver 1,151hp and 1,180lb-ft of torque, giving it a 0-62mph time of 1.9 seconds.

Cohen says, “Our primary goal was to create a brand that brings together the large family of motorsports. We are currently the only ones to offer these three types of cars, two of which are positioned in two completely innovative segments, the LM1 and the Atrax. We wanted to meet the very different expectations of our collectors.” See also: Praga, The Czech Carmaker You’ve Never Heard Of, Is Releasing A Hypercar The cars will be extremely limited and come with a high price tag to match their exclusivity. The plan is to make between 24 and 26 of each model, so 26 Atrax units will start from $1.69 million (around £1.34 million). The first Atrax models are expected to arrive with customers in March 2024.