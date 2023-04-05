New Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Vs Stock Ford Bronco Raptor

Hennessey shows off the new VelociRaptor 500 Bronco and leaves the stock Bronco Raptor trailing behind.

The all new Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor is finally ready for production. To show off the Hennessey-tuned 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6, it takes on a stock Ford Bronco Raptor, no points for guessing who wins. The VelociRaptor finishes an easy three car lengths in front of the Bronco and certainly doesn’t hang about off the line. This Hennessey version takes the top spec Bronco Raptor and turns it into a crazy off-road racing machine.

Watch the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Vs Stock Ford Bronco Raptor

The tuned V6 ups the standard 418bhp and 440 lb-ft of torque to 500bhp and 550 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey backs this with dyno testing to earn its VelociRaptor 500 name. The power is achieved using a new high-capacity intercooler and engine management system to improve charge cooling and increase intake boost. CEO, John Hennessey, says, “the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is one of our most agile and capable off-road offerings — it’s nearly unstoppable off the pavement. Our 500 horsepower upgrade pairs perfectly with Ford’s rugged Bronco Raptor 4x4 and we enhanced it with more power and a more aggressive appearance.”

Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Dyno Testing

As well as the obvious performance enhancements, the VelociRaptor adds some chunky off-road features and it's hard to miss the 20-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels and 37-inch off-road tyres. Bespoke VelociRaptor bumpers give it a mean look and LED lighting and VelociRaptor 500 Bronco badging is added. Upgraded electronic fold out steps are also included. The head rests and floor mats are Hennessey branded and a build number plaque is inside too.