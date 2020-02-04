New Cupra Formentor Spotted In Camouflage

Cupra’s first vehicle not to simply be a re-badged Seat has entered its final development phase, with the design staying close to the concept’s

Cupra’s first wholly in-house car has been spotted in final testing, with its camouflage failing to hide the fact that it has changed little from the concept of 2019. The Formentor is a low(er)-slung crossover that aims to blend the performance and dynamism of a hot hatch with the seat height and body shape of an SUV.Few obvious alterations have been made since Cupra revealed the full thing to gauge public reaction last year. You must have liked it.

It still has four (yay!) exhausts in the same location and configuration, the headlight and grille shapes are the same, and from what we can see, it’s likely to maintain the full-width light bar at the rear. Cupra has previously said the Formentor will be lower, wider and longer than the Ateca to tip the balance of design and intent further back towards hot hatch form – distancing itself from the Cupra Ateca. Inside, it’s set to feature a digital dashboard and luxurious materials because its purpose is to act as a flagship for all that Cupra will stand for in the next few decades.

The 2019 Formentor concept