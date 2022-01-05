New 300bhp NC Mazda MX-5 Supercharger Kit Arrives

BBR GTI is offering a pair of supercharger kits for the third-gen MX-5 - one producing 250bhp, and the other up to 300

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you want to extract significant power gains from the NC Mazda MX-5’s inline-four, turbocharging is generally seen as the way to go. Supercharger options are few and far between, but now, veteran Mazda fettlers BBR GTI has a couple of new kits. Well, they’re not entirely new. Rather than develop a supercharger solution from scratch to fit in the NC’s tightly packed engine bay, BBR deemed that the ideal answer was already out there via a company called Corten-Miller. So, BBR bought the rights to the kit for further development with its own hardware and software tweaks.

As a result, there are now two packs including everything you need for supercharged NC glory. Both feature a Rotrex C30-94 centrifugal supercharger (so no - it won’t whine) and various BBR parts including an oil cooler, cold air intake system, front-mounted intercooler and dump valve. The Stage 1 version is £5994 fully fitted at BBR’s Brackley HQ or £4914 in hardware only form for competent home mechanics and export customers. It bumps the NC’s output to an impressive 250bhp and the torque to 213lb ft, dropping the 0-60mph time to 5.3 seconds.

Stage 2 includes all of the above plus a BBR fuel module, NGK iridium spark plugs and a fuel filter. It’s good for 300bhp, unlocking a 4.8-second 0-60mph time. It costs £7194 fitted or £5754 for the hardware only. Whichever you go for, an uprated exhaust manifold is needed, which will cost you an extra £500. DIY customers can also spec BBR software with their kits for a little extra. See also: A 225bp NC Mazda MX-5 On ITBs Is Like A Honda S2000…But Better Fully uncorked, the supercharger is good for over 400bhp, although BBR currently doesn’t offer a tuning package for that power level, which would require forged internals.