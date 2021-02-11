Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Something’s clearly afoot here. While the body of the car above is unmistakably that of a facelifted sixth-generation Ford Mustang, the timing of the part-camouflaged car could point to something else lying under the skin. With the current car turning seven years old, the timing’s right for the appearance of very early test mules, which is what we reckon this is.

It uses a curious blend of Mach 1 and GT parts (the splitter is from the Mach 1, and those wheels are from the track-focused special’s Handling Pack), while the rear brake setup deviates from all versions of the sixth-gen ‘Stang. It places the calliper on the inside edge of the disc, with a smaller handbrake calliper sitting on the outside. A change in brake layout could also point to a radically revised rear suspension layout.

Other points of note include a bunch of wires running to each wheel arch, suggesting the use of some kind of data-logging equipment. Oh, and the driver stuck his middle finger up at the photographer, lending credence to the theory that this is something significant.