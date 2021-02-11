or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 0
News

Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model

This lightly camouflaged sixth-generation Mustang could be a mule for the all-new 2023 MY version

Remind me later
Ford - Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model - News

Something’s clearly afoot here. While the body of the car above is unmistakably that of a facelifted sixth-generation Ford Mustang, the timing of the part-camouflaged car could point to something else lying under the skin.

With the current car turning seven years old, the timing’s right for the appearance of very early test mules, which is what we reckon this is.

Ford - Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model - News

It uses a curious blend of Mach 1 and GT parts (the splitter is from the Mach 1, and those wheels are from the track-focused special’s Handling Pack), while the rear brake setup deviates from all versions of the sixth-gen ‘Stang.

It places the calliper on the inside edge of the disc, with a smaller handbrake calliper sitting on the outside. A change in brake layout could also point to a radically revised rear suspension layout.

Ford - Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model - News

Other points of note include a bunch of wires running to each wheel arch, suggesting the use of some kind of data-logging equipment. Oh, and the driver stuck his middle finger up at the photographer, lending credence to the theory that this is something significant.

Ford - Mystery Ford Mustang Mule Might Be Next-Gen Model - News

The good news is Ford‘s 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated Coyote V8 is still present, judging by the exhaust note reported by the snapper on the ground. The new Mustang, due to launch in 2022 for the 2023 US model year, is also expected to gain a hybrid powertrain for the first time. It may also be available with all-wheel drive.

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Audi RS6 GTO Concept Is Doing A Very Good Quattro IMSA Impression News The Tesla Model S-Rivalling Nio ET7 Has 644bhp An A 150kWh Battery News The Porsche Boxster 25 Years Has Fancy Gold Bits Like The Original Concept News The VW Golf Is Officially Leaving The USA News Porsche Could Be Helping To Produce Carbon-Neutral Synthetic Fuels By 2022 News This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+ News Driver Somehow Escapes Serious Injury After Van Is Flattened Between Two Lorries News 'Brutal' Criticism Won't Stop BMW's Currently Styling Direction, Design Boss Says

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or