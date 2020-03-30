Mountune Will Give Your Mk7.5 VW Golf GTI 375bhp

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although Mountune may primarily be known for its work with Fords, uber-powerful VWs are becoming an increasingly big deal for the Essex company. Via its new ‘M52’ joint venture with US wheel firm Fifteen52, Mountune is already offering Stage 1 tunes for the Mk7/7.5 Golf R and Golf GTI, and now there’s a Stage 2 option for the GTI. With it installed, the GTI’s EA888 inline-four turbo engine is good for 380bhp and 376lb ft of torque. If you’re starting with a base Mk7 GTI, that’s a power increase of 70 per cent, which drops the 0-62mph time to just 5.2 seconds.

It all revolves around the fitting of an IS38 turbocharger - the more potent snail VW fits to the Golf R. It works together with the Stage 1 kit’s ‘mTune’ handset, which gives different calibration options, a shift light and performance measuring - just in case you want to try and put Mountune’s 0-62mph times to the test. If you’re upgrading from Stage 1, it’s possible to pay less and drop the device from the kit. Supporting modifications will be necessary to “achieve and maintain the quoted power figures under hard use or in hot climates,” Mountune says. If you want to go down that route, you’ll need to budget for a new induction system, a turbo-back exhaust system and a better intercooler.