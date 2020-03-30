or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 9 hours ago 5
Tuning

Mountune Will Give Your Mk7.5 VW Golf GTI 375bhp

Via its M52 sub-brand, Mountune is offering a Stage 2 option for the outgoing Golf GTI

Remind me later
Mountune Will Give Your Mk7.5 VW Golf GTI 375bhp - Tuning

Although Mountune may primarily be known for its work with Fords, uber-powerful VWs are becoming an increasingly big deal for the Essex company. Via its new ‘M52’ joint venture with US wheel firm Fifteen52, Mountune is already offering Stage 1 tunes for the Mk7/7.5 Golf R and Golf GTI, and now there’s a Stage 2 option for the GTI.

With it installed, the GTI’s EA888 inline-four turbo engine is good for 380bhp and 376lb ft of torque. If you’re starting with a base Mk7 GTI, that’s a power increase of 70 per cent, which drops the 0-62mph time to just 5.2 seconds.

Mountune Will Give Your Mk7.5 VW Golf GTI 375bhp - Tuning

It all revolves around the fitting of an IS38 turbocharger - the more potent snail VW fits to the Golf R. It works together with the Stage 1 kit’s ‘mTune’ handset, which gives different calibration options, a shift light and performance measuring - just in case you want to try and put Mountune’s 0-62mph times to the test. If you’re upgrading from Stage 1, it’s possible to pay less and drop the device from the kit.

Supporting modifications will be necessary to “achieve and maintain the quoted power figures under hard use or in hot climates,” Mountune says. If you want to go down that route, you’ll need to budget for a new induction system, a turbo-back exhaust system and a better intercooler.

Mountune Will Give Your Mk7.5 VW Golf GTI 375bhp - Tuning

Without those bits, it’s you’ll need to part with £2475 for the full Stage 2 option, or £2099 without the mTune device. It’s available to order now if you fancy a nice self-isolation project, or alternatively, Mountune will offer a fitting service once the UK’s current Covid-19 social distancing restrictions are lifted.

5 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning If You Don’t Adore This Honda S800 ‘Outlaw’ We Can’t Be Friends Tuning Behold The 800bhp Novitec McLaren 720S Spider And Its Angry Bodywork Tuning The Abt Audi SQ8 Develops 513bhp, Nearly 1000Nm Tuning Here’s How A Half-Naked Bugatti Veyron Looks And Sounds Tuning The Mansory Cabrera Is Here Because Clearly The Aventador SVJ Is Too Reserved Tuning The Prior Design McLaren 720S Says "765LT Who?" Tuning You Weren't Expecting The Mansory Audi RS6 To Be Subtle, Were You? Tuning The 789bhp, 1000Nm Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Is Ready For The Apocalypse

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or