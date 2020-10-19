Mountune Has Been Saved – And It’s Targeting BEV Power

The future of tuner and performance engineering expert Mountune is back on track thanks to the firm’s original founder, who has led a buy-back of the stricken firm – and has big BEV plans

Ford tuning supremo Mountune has been saved from a financial quagmire by its founder David Mountain, following the involvement of administrators earlier this year. Backed by a group of investors, Mountain has bought the company back from its previous owners and it’s once again a wholly UK-based operation. There are now big plans for the future of the business, says the new/old boss.

Ironically, the success of Mountune’s Ford-based tweakery, which had also spawned a tempting VW-focused sibling, had eventually come to prevent the more lucrative side of the business – supplying race-ready parts and engines – from making enough money. The impact of that virus thing was the last – and biggest – nail in the coffin, putting race series on hold across the world and cutting off a vital income stream. Now, though, the balance will be restored, says Mountain. “It’s widely recognised that the success of the road-car group, predominantly, led to a situation where the demand was outstripping the previous business’s ability to supply and support our customers,” he said. “Covid-19 simply served to compound the problem further.”