or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 2
Tuning

Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You

The M2 CS is already sold out, but thankfully, Lightweight Performance has an aftermarket alternative based on the Competition

Remind me later
BMW - Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You - Tuning

Want a BMW M2 CS? Of course you do. But tough luck. Even if you have the required £75,320 handy, all UK examples are spoken for, and we suspect it’s the same in other markets too (we’re waiting to hear back from BMW for confirmation).

Thankfully, the M2 Competition is already stonkingly good, and if you give Lightweight Performance a call, you’ll be able to make it more like the CS. As for what the German company will do to achieve this, the clue is in its name - it’s all about “implementing the [E46 M3] CSL genes” by trimming the Comp’s fat.

BMW - Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You - Tuning

Like the CS and the old M3 CSL, Lightweight’s creation gets a carbon roof, shedding 6.5kg and lowering the centre of gravity. The 19-inch wheels meanwhile weigh 9.2kg apiece, dropping a total of 12kg of unsprung mass across the whole set.

There’s an OPF exhaust system, which improves the soundtrack while shedding a further 7kg. The new aero parts will increase weight, of course, but not too much - they’re all made from carbon fibre.

BMW - Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You - Tuning

A lower weight figure will make the LP M2 a lot handier in the corners, helped further by a set of Bilstein Clubsport dampers. It’ll be quicker on the straights, too, with the S55 twin-turbo inline-six boosted from 404bhp and 406lb ft of torque to 487bhp and 482lb ft. With the extra grunt and removal of the electronic top speed limiter, the top speed is now 188mph.

BMW - Missed The Sold-Out BMW M2 CS? The Lightweight Performance M2 Comp Is For You - Tuning

All of this adds up to a car that’s rather brisk around a track. Via German publication Auto Bild, the Lightweight Performance M2 Competition clocked a 1:31.16 lap at the Sachsenring, compared to 1:34.97 for the CS.

The starting price for the Lightweight package is €20,000 (around £17,500), which - with earlier M2 Comps now going for well under £40,000 - sounds rather tempting.

More BMW posts

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning You Weren't Expecting The Mansory Audi RS6 To Be Subtle, Were You? Tuning This Widebody Audi SQ7 Is Good For 513bhp And (Nearly) 1000Nm Tuning Here’s How A Half-Naked Bugatti Veyron Looks And Sounds Tuning Someone Has Built An LS7 V8 That Revs Beyond 11,000rpm Tuning Novitec Will Make Your Lamborghini Huracan Evo Look Like A Performante Tuning The Gemballa Avalanche 4x4 Is Lifted 911 Madness Tuning The Prior Design McLaren 720S Says "765LT Who?" Tuning The Abt RS6-R Accelerates To 62mph As Fast As A McLaren 570S

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or