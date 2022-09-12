Mia Toretto Ties The Knot With Fast And Furious Themed Wedding

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Actress Jordana Brewster recently got married to husband Mason Morfit, and there was a special appearance from the blue 1994 Acura Integra driven by her Fast & Furious character Mia Toretto in the first movie. The Integra was joined by Mia’s black Acura NSX, used in the opening scene of Fast Five to break brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of a prison bus, and Dom’s iconic 1993 Mazda RX-7. The blue Acura Integra is rarely seen in the movie, but most memorably Mia Toretto takes Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) out in the car after a dinner date to show off her driving skills. Although it has a very eye-catching early-2000s design, with side graphics and a front-end JDM Type R swap, Mia’s Integra was reportedly mostly stock under the bonnet apart from an AEM air filter.

Instagram/Starsandtheircars

Although the car is often reported as being a GS-R model, it was apparently a lower-spec Integra LS, good for around 140bhp from its 1.8-litre B18B non-VTEC engine and was - brace yourself - an auto. No 25-speed manual like Dom seemed to have in his Charger. We’re joking of course – the car’s minor role in the movie meant its street cred only had to be skin deep. Jordana Brewster allegedly only got her driving licence while working on the movie, and it was likely much easier for the actors to act while driving with an auto transmission – even the hero-car Toyota Supra came with a slushbox transmission. Sadly, after filming of the first Fast and the Furious movie wrapped, the Integra was resprayed a darker shade of blue by the owner before it was totaled in a crash. The driver was unhurt, but Mia’s Integra was no more. The car that appeared at the wedding is a replica made to resemble the one from the movie.

Instagram/Starsandtheircars