Mercedes USA Has Binned Almost All Its 2022 Model Year V8s

For several reasons including "challenges in the supply chain," Mercedes USA has suspended 2022MY sales of most V8 models

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The incoming four-cylinder C63 proves that the days of Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 are already numbered. To make matters worse, the remaining time to buy a car with this magnificent eight-banger just shrunk further for US customers. As first revealed via a leaked dealer memo on Reddit, Mercedes USA is suspending the sale of a slew of V8 models for the 2022 model year, which affects existing orders too.

The list is so extensive that we’re going to have to roll out the bullet points. Here we go: AMG C63 S

AMG E63 S (saloon and estate)

GLE 580

GLS 580

AMG GLS 63

AMG GLS 63 S

Maybach GLS 600

G550

AMG G63

According to the original Reddit post, the S580 and S580 Maybach are the sole surviving V8 options for the 2022 model year. The AMG GT isn’t mentioned, as it was already set to be discontinued in the USA following MY2021. Meanwhile, spare a thought for the G-Class - Mercedes doesn’t sell any diesel versions of the car in the country, meaning the whole model is effectively dead for 2022. The company has since confirmed the removal of the V8s in a statement to Jalopnik and other US-based publications, saying:

“MBAG has prioritized its focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to, challenges in the supply chain that have an impact on the product portfolio offered in the US market.”