Mercedes F1's Imola Crash Will Cost It £1 Million, Could Cause Budget Cap Headaches

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola was packed full of incidents. We’ve already written about Lewis Hamilton’s rare mistake that saw him carefully reversing out of a gravel trap, but the biggest drama of all came from his teammate Valtteri Bottas while battling for ninth place with Williams’ George Russell.

The 200mph entanglement sent both cars into the barriers, littering the track with debris and bringing out a red flag. Thankfully neither driver was seriously injured, but the news wasn’t so rosy for the cars. Mercedes-AMG F1 has since revealed that the damage bill for Bottas’ stricken W12 will weigh in at a cool £1 million. The chassis and power unit should be able to run again, but little else could be salvaged.

For a team like Merc, this wouldn’t normally be an issue, but there’s a big difference this year - a $145m (£104 million) cost cap. This covers development, construction and race costs, and with Mercedes struggling to stay under the figure, a big bill like this is rather unwelcome.