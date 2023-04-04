McLaren P1 Destroyed By Flood Being Rebuilt By YouTuber

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This McLaren P1 made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. A week after its new owner brought it home, it was ripped from their garage during Hurricane Ian. Along with their Rolls-Royce Phantom both cars were swept away to meet watery ends. But the story doesn’t end here.

The challenge of rescuing and rebuilding the P1 now falls to YouTuber Tavarish. After seeing the flood sweep the McLaren into the street he searched endlessly to find the person selling it. Luck would have it a listing for $575,000 (around £460,000) appeared. Its smashed windscreen, and obvious water damage were not enough to deter him. See also: Multi-Million Dollar Collection Of Supercars Wrecked By Florida Floods As number 348 of just 375 units built, this P1’s estimated value before the flood was close to $2 million (around £1.8 million). Even bought at a fraction of its original value, this McLaren needs a lot of cosmetic and mechanical attention.