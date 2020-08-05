McLaren 620R Declared As A 'Porsche Cayman' Seized In The Philippines

Buying an exotic car in the Philippines is an expensive business. If worth over a certain amount and classified as a ‘luxury vehicle’, a car bound for the country is liable for a gigantic tax bill.

Importing a McLaren 620R, for instance, requires the buyer to part with 16,771,688.91 Philippine Pesos - that’s £260,000, which is more than you pay for the car itself in the UK. Keen to avoid coughing up that sum, one resourceful owner decided to merely declare his incoming 620R as something far cheaper with a similar-ish shape - a Porsche Cayman.

This dropped the tax owed to a much more reasonable (but still wallet-busting) 1.5 million Php (£23,313), depriving the government of 15,000,000 Php. Unfortunately for the buyer - Llorin Trading - the vehicle was uncovered in the Port of Manila and discovered to be very much not a Porsche Cayman.