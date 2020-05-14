or register
Maserati MC20 Sheds Camo, Gains Livery Inspired By Stirling Moss (And Ice Cream)

Maserati has released images of its latest MC20 test mule, giving us a much clearer look at its form

Rather than waiting for the usual deluge of spy shots, Maserati seems intent on chucking out photos of the MC20 on its own terms. Having released some deliberately weirdly images of an early test mule for the mid-engined sports car months ago, the Italian company has now shown a version of the MC20 that looks much closer to production.

The camouflage doesn’t make much of an attempt to hide the car’s form, which is probably why Maserati has darkened all the images and made sure not one of them shows the MC20 in full. The camo itself deserves a mention, as it’s a tribute to Sir Stirling Moss, who died last month. The British driver drove many Maserati racing cars in his career, perhaps most famously the 250F.

The livery on this mule refers to a car Moss raced just once, however. He drove the 420M/58 at Monza for the 1958 Trofeo dei due Mondi (Race of Two Worlds), for which the single-seater was given a special finish to tie in with sponsorship from the Eldorado Sud ice cream company.

This was the first time an FIA-dictated team nationality colour had been replaced with a sponsor-based livery, and also the first time a sponsor from outside of the motorsport world was used.

For one final historical touch, Maserati pushed the press release for these pictures live on 13 May, the date of his debut Monaco Grand Prix win - something he did using a 250F.

Now the history lesson’s over, we’d love to tell you more about the MC20, but for now, all we can do is speculate. We do know, at least, that it’ll be powered by Maserati’s first fully bespoke engine. A V8 is possible, but a V6 seems more likely. There will also be a fully electric powertrain, mirroring the EV option promised for the next Gran Turismo.

The MC20 was supposed to be revealed at the tail end of May, but thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic, the car’s debut has been pushed back to September.

