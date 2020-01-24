Maserati Is Testing Its First EV Powertrain In A Gran Turismo, And It Sounds Like This

There’s a case for calling the Maserati Gran Turismo the best-sounding production car in history. At the very least its 4.7-litre, naturally-aspirated V8 has a solid place it in the top 5.

Internal combustion purists, then, might be a little miffed to find out that the body of the recently discontinued GT is being used by Maserati as a test mule for its first-ever electric powertrain. Isn’t that like taking a van Gough off the wall and replacing it with a screen displaying something you drew in MS Paint?

Not necessarily - this is Maserati. The Italian brand is fully aware that its cars are supposed to sound brilliant, and even as it starts to make the transition to electric power, that’s still on the agenda.