Manthey Racing's 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Here For Nurburgring Glory

Manthey's kit will enhance the suspension, brakes, and aerodynamics of a car that's already a lot quicker around the ‘Ring than its predecessor

Porsche continues to move the yardstick with its track-focused road cars, but doesn’t stop Manthey Racing from adding further sugar and spice in the pursuit of track perfection. Its take on the ballistic 911 GT2 RS blitzed the Nürburgring with a lap time of 6 minutes and 43 seconds, snatching a record in the process. Now, the motorsports firm, majority-owned by Porsche, has revealed a similar treatment for the latest 911 GT3 RS.

For the GT3’s package, Manthey Racing has added a new front splitter, a tweaked rear diffuser, and a reworked rear spoiler made from carbon fibre. All of this extracts maximum aerodynamic efficiency from the GT3’s sleek silhouette. The exterior changes also include a pair of aero discs at the rear axle that look suitably awesome. On the braking front, we have upgraded lines and beefier pads, while for the suspension, Manthey has added its bespoke four-way adjustable coilover kit. The hardcore GT3’s cosmetic changes conclude with a smooth gold finish across its new OM-1 alloys. We like.

The GT3’s naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flax six engine remains unchanged, so it still produces 502bhp and 346 lb-ft of torque. Rest assured, Manthey’s other upgrades should mean a power upgrade will feel unnecessary. Manthey’s head of development, Stefan Mages, says that his team ‘’didn’t want to make too many changes to the car’s essential DNA’’.