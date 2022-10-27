Manhart Thinks The BMW M2 Is Ugly, Says 552bhp MH2 560 Makeover Will Sort It

The news of the latest G87 BMW M2 is still hot off the press, but Manhart’s already set to work giving the German automaker’s last fully ICE M-car an eye catching makeover and performance hike after release acknowledges “overly negative” reactions to the latest M2’s release.

Manhart says it’s ready to sort out the M2’s ‘fearless, but daring design’ and put its own stamp on it. In official statements, the BMW tuner remarks that “the golden Manhart decal set draws all the attention away from the highly discussed front and rear design,” and should, “emphasize your first impression on the strengths of the new MH2 560, which are its enhanced stance, sound track and immense performance potential.”

The standard M2’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six engine is already capable of an impressive 454bhp and 405lb ft of torque – that’s an output figure of 90bhp more than the first-generation M2 and 50bhp more than its Competition variant. Manhart says the MH2 560 will be its own interpretation of an M-car, and plans to up the car’s power to an even more extreme 552bhp and increase torque to 479lb ft.