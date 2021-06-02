Make People Think Your McLaren 720S Is A Senna GTR With This £20k Bodykit

McLaren is well known for using the same core building blocks for much of its cars. They may each look quite different, but peel back the skin of any modern Macca that isn’t the Artura, and you’ll find a derivation of either the MonoCell or MonoCage carbon tub and a twin-turbo V8 just behind it.

This might make you wonder what might be the point in splashing out on one of the hyper-expensive limited-run specials, particularly when the ‘normal’ stuff like the 720S can be so good. Take the Senna - its original £750,000 price tag made it nearly four times the price of a 720S, but is it four times the car? Many would argue not.

You can even, if desired, make your 720S look like a Senna. Novitec revealed a body kit for the 720S a little while ago with a Senna-like front end, but this effort from US firm Darwin Pro takes things much further but turning the 720S into a vaguely convincing Senna GTR replica.