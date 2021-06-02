Make People Think Your McLaren 720S Is A Senna GTR With This £20k Bodykit
A company in the US will help turn your 720S into a vaugely convincing Senna GTR replica with this body kit
McLaren is well known for using the same core building blocks for much of its cars. They may each look quite different, but peel back the skin of any modern Macca that isn’t the Artura, and you’ll find a derivation of either the MonoCell or MonoCage carbon tub and a twin-turbo V8 just behind it.
This might make you wonder what might be the point in splashing out on one of the hyper-expensive limited-run specials, particularly when the ‘normal’ stuff like the 720S can be so good. Take the Senna - its original £750,000 price tag made it nearly four times the price of a 720S, but is it four times the car? Many would argue not.
You can even, if desired, make your 720S look like a Senna. Novitec revealed a body kit for the 720S a little while ago with a Senna-like front end, but this effort from US firm Darwin Pro takes things much further but turning the 720S into a vaguely convincing Senna GTR replica.
We say ‘vaguely convincing’, because the moment you get a decent look at the ‘Se²GTR’, something will seem amiss. To Darwin Pro’s credit, the front-on view isn’t far off the mark, and the rear wing, although it’s not quite the right shape, is as bonkers as the real deal. The problem comes when you peer down the side of the car.
Here, the genuine Senna GTR has a radically different profile with an abundance of aggressive lines and a pair of massive air ducts. The 720S, on the other hand, is silky smooth, and the bits that Darwin Pro has added around this area don’t match the hilarious aggression of the front and rear ends.
We’ve never quite understood the desire to make a car look like something it’s not, but for anyone tempted, the Se²GTR kit is $18,550 (just over £13,000) in “partial carbon fiberglass reinforced polymer” form. For that, you’re getting a front bumper, a pair of side skirts and a rear diffuser. If you want the wing too, that’s an extra $9,375 (£6,600).
So, that’s just shy of $30k for the Senna-ish look. It’s possible to up the price further by speccing the core kit in forged carbon and the wing in Darwin’s higher-strength ‘DRYCF’ material, giving a new total of $37,249.50.
