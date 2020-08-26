Look At The Enormous Wing On This 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Prototype

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Ladies and gentlemen, we’d like to present your first look at the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. But you’re not looking at the whole car, are you? You’re likely gawping at that gigantic rear wing. The top-mount, dual-element wing is reminiscent of the part fitted to the mid-engined 911 RSR racer, but look closer, and you will find some differences. Underneath, there’s an additional ducktail spoiler for good measure.

It’s so obscene that we can’t believe this anything close to the finished article. After all, this looks to be a very early prototype - around the front, there are various vents and holes roughly covered up with mesh. Like the last GT3 RS, the 992 version looks to borrow the widened bodyshell of the 911 Turbo. Successfully filling the wheel arches are 20-inch wheels at the front and 21s in the rear, all wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tyres. The even stickier Cup 2 R may well be on the options menu.

Power will come from the 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six first used in the 911 Speedster. Thanks to the fitting of a couple of petrol particulate filters, the engine is good to go for a few years as far as emissions regulations go. Expect a modest improvement over the 512bhp belted out by the related boxer six in the 991.2 RS.