Listen To The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007C's Angry V8

In 2023, the pointy end of the FIA World Endurance Championship grid will be awfully busy. By that year, the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Audi will have joined the fold, which should make for some incredible racing.

For the debut of the Le Mans Hypercar class in 2021, however, proceedings will be a little quieter. Alpine will be running a rebranded Rebellion R13 LMP1 machine (permitted under ‘grandfathered’ regulations), with Toyota’s sole, proper LMH challenger coming from Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.

The American company has been remarkably open about the development of its tool for the job, the 007. Insight into the car’s creation at Podium Advanced Technologies in Italy has been extensive, with regular social media updates from Glickenhaus detailing major steps in the project leading up to early tests in Vallelunga and Monza. YouTube channel 19Bozzy92 has since released some footage of the car being put through its paces at the latter (below).