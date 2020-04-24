Lando Norris Is Switching To Indycar – For E-Sports Giggles

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris likes e-sports. Obviously he’d prefer to be behind the wheel of his as-yet-unseen MCL35, but he does enjoy a bit of gaming as well. So much so, that on top of his regular and entertaining appearances in F1’s series of online races, he’s now down for an IndyCar race too.

Norris is listed as one of the guest competitors in tomorrow’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge on the Circuit of the Americas. Wearing the special number ‘04’ (4 belongs to Sebastien Bourdais), he will drive alongside three more familiar McLaren SP teammates in Pato O’Ward, Robert Wickens and Oliver Askew.