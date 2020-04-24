Lando Norris Is Switching To Indycar – For E-Sports Giggles
The British F1 star isn’t exactly at his busiest right now, so he’s put his name down for a special appearance at tomorrow’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris likes e-sports. Obviously he’d prefer to be behind the wheel of his as-yet-unseen MCL35, but he does enjoy a bit of gaming as well. So much so, that on top of his regular and entertaining appearances in F1’s series of online races, he’s now down for an IndyCar race too.
Norris is listed as one of the guest competitors in tomorrow’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge on the Circuit of the Americas. Wearing the special number ‘04’ (4 belongs to Sebastien Bourdais), he will drive alongside three more familiar McLaren SP teammates in Pato O’Ward, Robert Wickens and Oliver Askew.
The Brit is one of two additional drivers for this race, the other being Aussie Supercars racer Chaz Mostert. Norris will be hoping for no recurrence of the internet connectivity issues that blighted a couple of his e-F1 starts.
Circuit of the Americas in Texas is the home of F1 in the USA so it’s a circuit Norris has driven before in real life and, as in the video above, has raced at against his good friend Charles LeClerc in an online sim. He’ll no doubt be getting plenty of online practice in behind the wheel of an IndyCar before the race. The start time will be around 2.30pm Texas time, which puts it at 8.30pm in the UK.
