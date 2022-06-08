Lamborghini Builds 20,000 Urus SUVs In Four Years, Confirming Model's Cash Cow Status

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We already knew that Lamborghini’s Urus SUV was a significant money-maker for the Italian supercar brand, but the latest news regarding the high-rider may still come as a shock. In the past week, Lamborghini announced that the 20,000th Urus rolled off the production line after just four years of manufacturing, making the ‘Lambo-truck’ the fastest-selling car in the Italian brand’s history. The numbers tell an astonishing story. Building 20,000 super-SUVs in four years means that 5,000 Urus models have been produced every year, with nearly fourteen rolling off the production line every single day. When you consider the SUV’s list price of £159,925 ($200,339), it’s no wonder that 2021 was a record-breaking year for Lamborghini’s sales department. The Urus has been a certified hit for the Italian firm.

With help from the Urus, Lamborghini more than doubled its annual vehicle deliveries and had to hire more than 500 new members of staff to cope with the SUV’s incredible demand. The Italian supercar maker even had to double its factory’s size from 80,000 square meters to 160,000 square meters just to cope with all of the orders placed by eager Urus customers. See also: New Lamborghini Huracan Technica Is The Perfect Road-Going V10 Supercar The 20,000th Urus was finished in a typically bold spec, with the SUV’s body being painted in Viola Mithras, a deep shade of metallic purple, while riding on black wheels with black brake callipers. Under the hood lies a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 capable of delivering 642bhp to the all-wheel-drive system, which enables the super-SUV to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds. After rolling out from the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, Lamborghini delivered the car to its new owner in Azerbaijan.