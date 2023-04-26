Kia XCeed GT-Line S first drive - after 120k sales, this is a facelifted model

THE XCEED IN 60 SECONDS

The Ceed range became a family of four when the XCeed joined the traditional Ceed hatchback, practical Sportswagon and less commodious but sleekly-styled shooting brake Proceed.

Whereas the cars that came before it had clearly defined roles, some confusion initially reigned over the XCeed. Was it merely a pseudo crossover to cash in on the craze for such cars – or was it a proper, full fat effort?

In the end it mattered little because Kia’s dealers had a heyday shifting them off their respective forecourts as buyers were won over by the elevated ride height compared to the Ceed (+44mm), a coupe-ified roofline, and a nice blend of rufty-tufty cues with greater premium details.

In a move intended to make it an “even more enticing proposition” in the C-Crossover segment, the revised model offers greater choice than before as the trim level count has been boosted by the introduction of sportier ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants, with these sold alongside ‘2’ and ‘3’ cars.

HOW IS THE XCEED DIFFERENT?

Given how Kia is making a fuss about the pricier grades, we decided to sample the range-topping ‘GT-Line S’ with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder ‘T-GDI’ turbo petrol.

Mid-life facelifts can only perform so much and the basic shape of the original remains largely intact. A revised ‘Tiger Nose’ grille fills the space between sweptback headlights that now incorporate the driving lights – a move that has allowed designers to introduce ‘air curtains’ to the reprofiled front bumper. Doing this is said to “guide air smoothly” around the wheels, reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency.

At the rear, ‘honeycomb infused’ wraparound LED tail-lamps and a chunky bumper-integrated smoked metal diffuser are joined by another defining feature in the horizontal ‘ledge’ that occupies the space at the base of the rear window. Sitting on 18-inch wheels, the mirror caps on our ‘Spirit Green’ infused test car were gloss black in appearance, while the roof rails were finished in dark chrome.

AND WHAT ABOUT ENGINES?

It is now a petrol-only affair for this South Korean car, with customers having a choice of just one – a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo unit that is good for nearly 160bhp.

It relies on a six-speed manual to send power to the front axle and is a sprightly performer, ticking off the dash to 62mph in 8.7 seconds. Gone is the previous 1.0-litre petrol. Gone, too, is diesel, and in its place comes a plug-in hybrid that promises 30-miles of emission-free country driving rising to nearly 37-miles in urban settings.

For the record, recharging the battery pack using a 3.3kW charger should take no longer than 2 hours 15 minutes. But back to the pure petrol.

Eager to please and blessed with decent poke even with four adults to lug around, the ‘T-GDI’ motor stays hushed under acceleration and fades into the background at cruising speeds. Also impressive is the hand-operated transmission: the cogs are perfectly spaced and there is a well-oiled action as you move up or down the ratios.

ANY CHANGES ON THE INSIDE?

‘GT’ examples of the XCeed attract part leather, part suede upholstered seats that, in the case of the driver and front seat passenger, are finished off with neat embroidery work. Other changes worth pointing out include the 12.3-inch driver display that now boasts fresh graphics and themes on top of a row of touch-sensitive tabs to operate the widescreen-ified 10.25-inch multimedia system.

Happily, owners do not have to delve into this every time they want to access a function (such as turning on the air conditioning or reaching for the heated seat option) as these remain as physical buttons.

And making choices is a tad easier this time around because these are subtly angled towards the driver, ensuring you don’t have to lift your eyes off the road for longer than is absolutely necessary. As for space, the boot on petrol XCeeds totals 426-litres if the back seats are up and 1,378-litres once flattened. A height adjustable floor is a boon, too, as it eradicates the otherwise deep load lip.