Kevin Hart’s Custom Plymouth Roadrunner Features A 927bhp V8 And Matching Nike Air Max Trainers

Stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart has welcomed a highly modified, blacked-out 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner restomod into his car collection. Inspired by the Halloween film franchise, the stealthy sleeper was commissioned by Salvaggio Design of Wisconsin, and it’s fair to say that they’ve done an incredible job building the sinister-looking project car.

The Roadrunner, dubbed “Michael Myers” by the actor, packs a 7.0-litre Hemi V8 capable of producing an eye-watering 927bhp. The immense power figure results from a host of upgrades to the car’s power plant, such as a Whipple 3.8-litre supercharger, a Winberg crank, ported Demon heads and uprated CP pistons. All of this power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission. Good luck managing those rear tyres, Kevin.