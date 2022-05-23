Kevin Hart’s Custom Plymouth Roadrunner Features A 927bhp V8 And Matching Nike Air Max Trainers
Hart's purpose-built 927bhp V8 monster came with some matching Nike shoes, because why not?
Stand-up comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart has welcomed a highly modified, blacked-out 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner restomod into his car collection. Inspired by the Halloween film franchise, the stealthy sleeper was commissioned by Salvaggio Design of Wisconsin, and it’s fair to say that they’ve done an incredible job building the sinister-looking project car.
The Roadrunner, dubbed “Michael Myers” by the actor, packs a 7.0-litre Hemi V8 capable of producing an eye-watering 927bhp. The immense power figure results from a host of upgrades to the car’s power plant, such as a Whipple 3.8-litre supercharger, a Winberg crank, ported Demon heads and uprated CP pistons. All of this power is delivered to the rear wheels through a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission. Good luck managing those rear tyres, Kevin.
Speaking of tyres, the Roadrunner sits on 18-inch HRE alloys at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear, all wrapped in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport rubber, not drag radials. Six-piston brake callipers with 14-inch rotors have been installed at the front, while four-piston callipers and 13-inch discs sit behind the rear wheels. JRI shocks have been fitted to each corner to improve the car’s ride quality, giving the Plymouth its aggressive, low-riding stance. The car’s enormous carbon fibre front hood and splitter are impossible to ignore.
Hart’s latest ride is equally as impressive on the inside, featuring Recaro front seats, a personalised gauge cluster, and an overhauled interior upholstered in black Italian leather with orange stitching. Other notable features include a Billet steering wheel and a custom made knife-inspired gear shifter.
To top it all off, Hart also received a pair of custom-made Nike Air Max 1 shoes made from pieces of leftover leather used to upholster the car’s interior. It’s safe to say Christmas has come early for Kevin Hart this year.
