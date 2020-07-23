Jaguar Land Rover Has Helped Develop A Contactless Touch-Screen

Boffins at Jaguar Land Rover and the University of Cambridge have developed a timely technology for the near future, allowing the use of a touch-screen interface that doesn’t need to be touched.

Theoretically ideal for short-term car rental and any scenario involving shared usage between strangers, like fast-food ordering screens, supermarket self-checkouts and train ticket machines, the so-called ‘predictive touch’ tech uses sensors and specifically-developed AI to judge the path of a person’s finger and – they claim – accurately predict which button someone meant to press.