Is This The Perfect Lexus LFA Spec?

This barely-used LFA, up for auction in Florida next month, looks fabulous in Steel Gray with a red interior

Picture a Lexus LFA in your head, and I reckon it’ll be in a colour that pops. Probably Pearl Blue, given that a lot of the original press photos depicted an LFA painted thusly, or perhaps the especially vibrant Pearl Yellow.

This example of the supercar curio is a little more subtle, however. Number 430 of 500 produced, it’s one of only 11 ordered in Steel Grey. To make it more unusual still, the rear spoiler and roof are finished in Pearl Grey.

The inside is much more attention-grabbing, featuring red and black, leather and Alcantara upholstery, heaps of gloss carbon fibre and anodized metal trim. There won’t be any other LFA with all of these options combined, and it’s the best-specced example we’ve seen.

Unlike the supercars it was going up against at the time of its launch, the LFA is front-engined. As far as Lexus’ chief test driver Hiromu Naruse was concerned, that layout would give the best balance. And what an engine Lexus mounted at the front - a 4.8-litre V10 developed in partnership with Yamaha.

If it were us, we’d be wanting to stretch the legs of that V10 and explore the 9000rpm redline as much as possible. Whoever owned this one, though, used the car much more sparingly. One of 190 LFAs to make it to the USA, it was delivered new by Larry H. Miller Lexus in Murray, Utah. In its nine years on planet Earth, its covered fewer than 500 miles.

As such, it’s pristine inside and out. Included in the sale are the original window sticker, all the manuals and sales bumf, a tyre pressure gauge and a torch. If those are the original factory-fitted Bridgestone S001s, though (and we’re fairly sure they are), we’d probably want to get those changed due to their age.

LFA number 430 is due to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on 22 May at its Amelia Island, Florida sale. Judging by recent LFA auction results in the US and the low mileage of this one, we should think it’ll have no trouble exceeding the original $388,300 MSRP once the hammer falls.

