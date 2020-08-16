Would This Pristine 1967 Ford Bronco Make Your Dream Garage?

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The new Ford Bronco has been pretty well-received (it’s attracted over 165,000 pre-orders so far) but what if you prefer the older ones? Or, if like us, you live in the UK and aren’t getting near a new Bronco any time soon? Well, a restored 1967 Bronco will go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction in October. And doesn’t it look fantastic? The minty mouthwash colour looks pristine, and the contrasting white roof really makes it stand out. All the chrome has been polished to within an inch of its life (you could hang it up on the wall and use it as a mirror), and we’re loving the roulette wheel-esque alloy wheels.

You get cream leather seats with aircraft-style lap belts, and much more cream in the rear. There’s a beautifully thin steering wheel with a Von Dutch knob, while the speedo is flanked by readouts for how much fuel is left, the engine temperature and that sort of thing. It’s all contained in one dial, giving a really clean look for the dashboard - like a Fiat 500, but much, much nicer.

Sitting pretty up front is the 289cu (4.7-litre) V8, mated to a three-speed column-mounted manual transmission. As you’d expect, this Bronco has four-wheel drive with locking front hubs. According to the odometer, the car has covered around 85,000 miles but, with only five figures on the display, it could well have been around the clock a couple of times. Not that you’d know it from the car’s thorough restoration.

It’s going under the hammer as part of the Elkhart collection, which also includes a Ford Lotus Cortina rally car from the same year, a 2014 Toyota Camry NASCAR car and a stunning 2010 Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale Zagato, expected to sell for up to $600,000. The Bronco, thankfully, is rather more attainable. It’s offered with no reserve, but is set to sell for between $40,000 to $50,000 (around £30,000 to £38,000).