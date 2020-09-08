Is An Older OE Tyre Better Than Its Off-The-Shelf Replacement?

Car manufacturers lob stacks of money at tyre companies every year to have bespoke versions of existing boots developed for their vehicles. It’s not always clear what changes have been made, but to ensure your performance car handles the way the manufacturer intended, it makes sense to opt for the OE tyre when it’s time for a fresh set.

However, if the base version of the OE tyre that belongs on your car has been superseded, that might leave you with a dilemma. Do you go with the older bespoke option, or the newer, off-the-shelf product?