I'm Driving A Toyota Supra For Three Months: What Do You Want To Know?
We've got the GR Supra in for a few months, can it get under our skin or is it the disappointment the Internet commenters claim it to be?
A few weeks ago I asked CT editor Matt if CT’s pool of long-term test cars could expand, giving us on the social media team something to use instead of one of my many shitboxes. A car which might actually get me to a shoot location without the threatening breaking down every five minutes.
I was thinking a base spec Civic or an maybe a Hyundai i30, if we’re really pushing the boat out, perhaps a Golf diesel? I’m told, however, that you guys would find it far more interesting if we found out what it’s like to run a 2020 Toyota GR Supra, and here we are. Consider me a very happy chappy indeed.
So here’s my first press car, a 2020 Toyota GR Supra finished in ‘Ice Grey Metallic’; funnily enough metallic paint being the car’s only option available in this trim. Other than some winter tyre covers and the paint, there aren’t any boxes to tick on the spec list, but that’s ok because it’s far from sparse inside. It’s got the regular assortment of modern trinkets - wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay, an 8.8 inch touch screen, and most notably the adaptive cruise control which I’ll be using most of the time I’m driving it.
Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre BMW ‘B58’ turbocharged inline-six, which is good for 335bhp. The UK market won’t be getting the 377bhp version of the engine recently revealed for the refreshed Supra in the US, but no matter - in reality these powerplants are massively understated. According to the official figures, you’re looking at a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds.
It’s impressive enough on paper, but reception to the car has been mixed. When we put the Supra the test against other new sports cars like the BMW M2 Competition and Alpine A110, it held its own but lacked any discernible USP. And yes, the fact it’s more BMW than Toyota has gotten people’s noses out of joint, particularly as the Japanese company has since built the highly bespoke GR Yaris. Nissan, meanwhile, is making an all-new Z-car without any outside help, although we won’t be getting that in Europe.
Given time with it, however, perhaps the GR Supra can win us over. Put us at peace with the BMW side of the equation. But for now, I’d like to hear what you’d like to see from the Supra over the next few months - bring the comments!
