If You Really Musk, This Company Will Turn Your Tesla Model 3 Into A Cabriolet

We’ve spoken before about the Tesla Model 3 ‘s slightly gawky roofline, but we’re unsure if this is the best solution to it. Newport Convertible Engineering, an American company that’s turned all sorts of cars into drop-tops - from Nissan GT-Rs to Cadillac Escalades - is now offering to hack the roof off and turn it into a cabriolet.

Based in Huntington Beach, California and with 37 years of experience doing this sort of thing, Newport built Tesla convertible before, in the form of a Model S cabriolet first seen six years ago.

The Model 3 looks to have been made in much the same way, with the B pillars retained, holding up a support beam for the fabric roof. When folded down, the roof merely lays on the boot lid in the classic rag top style - without the R&D budget of a major manufacturer behind you, it’s never going to be possible to engineer something neater that stows the roof out of sight.