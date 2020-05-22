If You Really Musk, This Company Will Turn Your Tesla Model 3 Into A Cabriolet
Newport Convertible Engineering is offering to turn your Model 3 into a drop-top, with curious results...
We’ve spoken before about the Tesla Model 3‘s slightly gawky roofline, but we’re unsure if this is the best solution to it. Newport Convertible Engineering, an American company that’s turned all sorts of cars into drop-tops - from Nissan GT-Rs to Cadillac Escalades - is now offering to hack the roof off and turn it into a cabriolet.
Based in Huntington Beach, California and with 37 years of experience doing this sort of thing, Newport built Tesla convertible before, in the form of a Model S cabriolet first seen six years ago.
The Model 3 looks to have been made in much the same way, with the B pillars retained, holding up a support beam for the fabric roof. When folded down, the roof merely lays on the boot lid in the classic rag top style - without the R&D budget of a major manufacturer behind you, it’s never going to be possible to engineer something neater that stows the roof out of sight.
Newport says it’s currently the only company offering to turn the Model 3 into a convertible, a claim which seems to stack up after a little searching. “In theory, convertibles are the perfect way to enjoy electric motoring,” the firm notes, adding, “What better way to experience your zero-emissions car than with the roof down - enjoying the silence, the sounds of nature and the wind in your hair?”
We can see the logic behind that thinking, but can’t help but think a used Tesla roadster might be a better way to go about it.
