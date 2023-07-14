Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts As 641bhp Electric Hot Hatch

The first day of FoS is always littered with reveals but it’s very rare there’s an EV to get excited about. Well, as excited as we can get about EVs at this stage. Hyundai’s latest N creation is the Ioniq 5 N, it’s got up to 641bhp, hits 62mph in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 162mph. To cope with this extra power, the bones of the car have been reinforced to add rigidity, including the steering column and subframes. It also has rack-mounted motor-driven power steering which has a higher steering ratio and improved torque feedback.

Despite the unique characteristics of an EV allowing instant acceleration, Hyundai has added technology to the 5 N that allows it to act more like an ICE car. The N Drift Optimizer helps the car to maintain a drift by balancing vehicle controls with input from the driver. There’s also a torque kick drift function that mimics the clutch kick action of rear-wheel drive ICE cars. Torque distribution can be set to 11 different levels, thanks to the all-wheel drive configuration, drivers can adjust the setup to be more or less biased over each axle.