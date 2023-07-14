or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 16 minutes ago
News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts As 641bhp Electric Hot Hatch

Revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ioniq 5 N is the first electric model from Hyundai's N division

Remind me later
Hyundai - Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts As 641bhp Electric Hot Hatch - News

The first day of FoS is always littered with reveals but it’s very rare there’s an EV to get excited about. Well, as excited as we can get about EVs at this stage. Hyundai’s latest N creation is the Ioniq 5 N, it’s got up to 641bhp, hits 62mph in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 162mph. To cope with this extra power, the bones of the car have been reinforced to add rigidity, including the steering column and subframes. It also has rack-mounted motor-driven power steering which has a higher steering ratio and improved torque feedback.

Despite the unique characteristics of an EV allowing instant acceleration, Hyundai has added technology to the 5 N that allows it to act more like an ICE car. The N Drift Optimizer helps the car to maintain a drift by balancing vehicle controls with input from the driver. There’s also a torque kick drift function that mimics the clutch kick action of rear-wheel drive ICE cars. Torque distribution can be set to 11 different levels, thanks to the all-wheel drive configuration, drivers can adjust the setup to be more or less biased over each axle.

Hyundai - Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts As 641bhp Electric Hot Hatch - News

As the track alternative to the road-going Ioniq 5, the 5 N has some aptly named functions to show off its circuit skills. It’s boost function is similar to Genesis’ boost button and gives maximum acceleration for 10 seconds, in the 5 N Hyundai calls it N Grin Boost. Launch control has three different traction levels and there’s a pre-conditioning function so the battery will be optimally powered for either drag racing or track driving.

See also: Hyundai i20 N: A Hot Hatch That Encourages You To Misbehave

Whilst power is an important aspect, slowing down quickly is just as key for track driving. The Ioniq 5 N mainly uses regen braking to slow down and upgraded N-tuned hydraulic brakes add extra mechanical braking when necessary. The regen alone can apply up to 0.6 G of decelerative force, this minimises the risk of brake fade which is especially important for a heavy EV.

Hyundai - Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts As 641bhp Electric Hot Hatch - News

Further mimicking ICE cars, the e-shift simulates an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission by providing a noticeable jolt between ‘gears’. It also has three soundtracks, one inspired by N’s 2.0T engines, one based on the RN22e and a fighter jet theme. The idea is to replicate the audible cues of traditionally powered race cars so the driver can work out how much power is being used without having to keep an eye glued on the dash. Range capabilities have yet to be announced but we imagine track driving is likely to drastically limit how far it can go.

More Hyundai posts

0 comments

Recommended News The upgrades that Mercedes and Red Bull are bringing to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Driven By Paul Walker In Fast & Furious Up For Auction News Have You Seen This 1000hp Supercar From 1995? News The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is A 646bhp AWD Hybrid Supercar, Hits 60mph In 2.5s News Collapsed Barn Find Ferrari Collection Goes To Auction News Behold, The 542bhp BMW M3 CS And Its £116,000 Price Tag News Jeep Previews The Future Of Autonomous Off-Road Driving News 2023 London Concours Names Schuppan 962CR P1 Best In Show News ABT's Audi RS6 Legacy Edition Packs A Punch With 760 hp

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or