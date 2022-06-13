or register
Hype Alert: Forza Motorsport Is Coming In 2023, And Here’s The Gameplay Trailer

Forza Motorsport is finally back after a long absence, and Turn10 says it’s ‘the most technologically advanced racing game ever.’

Youtube/Xbox

The newest instalment in the Forza Motorsport franchise has finally been announced and is set for release in spring 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It will come day one to Xbox Game Pass. Turn10 has released videos of the new game in the form of a trailer and gameplay footage and it looks beautiful. Interestingly, Turn10 considers the upcoming release a reboot of the franchise, and has thus named it simply ‘Forza Motorsport’ rather than ‘Forza Motorsport 8’.

Racing game enthusiasts will no doubt have been excited for the release of Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5 a few months ago, but if Xbox is your console of choice you’ll have been waiting almost five years now for the next Forza Motorsport release.

Turn10 has also released a video walkthrough of its in-game features and photorealistic graphics – something made possible by extensive use of raytracing technology. Raytracing uses an algorithm to replicate the path a beam of light makes in real life and is a more advanced way of simulating lighting effects. In Forza Motorsport, this means more realistic reflections on cars and fully dynamic weather effects that render beautifully.

In the announcement, Turn10 also showcased the new damage model which will be used in the game. Damage is now “reproduced down to the individual scratches on the bodywork.”

Youtube/Xbox

The car list is yet to be released, but given the recent Gran Turismo 7 was criticised for its lack of content and somewhat tedious grind, we’re hoping the eighth instalment in the Forza Motorsport series will not only include a wide selection of cars, but also seek to improve on its competitor’s shortcomings.

As well as the new Forza Motorsport news, its fun-loving, casual brother Forza Horizon 5 had some big news of its own. Another Hot Wheels DLC is coming to Horizon, launching in late July 2022. It’s not the first time the Forza Horizon franchise has teamed up with Hot Wheels – Forza Horizon 3 had its own Hot Wheels DLC back in 2017.

