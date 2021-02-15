Huge Wrecks Start And Finish The 2021 Daytona 500

NASCAR is either the world’s dullest motorsport or its most exciting; often both in the same race, and at yesterday’s Daytona 500 the action was lit up by two huge multi-car wrecks – let’s be honest, the exact things that at least half the audience were hoping for.

On lap 14, as the pack was still running nose to tail in three closely packed lines, a little rubbing sent the number 10 car of Aric Almirola into the number 48 Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman. The fallout saw upwards of 20 cars damaged.