How To Keep Your Car Clean If You Vape

New advice from The Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center, headquartered in California, USA, highlights the dangers of thirdhand vaping residue, especially in cars. They say, “Just like tobacco smoke, e-cigarette vapor sticks to clothes, furniture, and other surfaces creating thirdhand smoke.”

Nicotine on surfaces can react with other chemicals in the air to create cancer causing compounds and exacerbate conditions like asthma. In confined spaces like cars it’s harder to dissipate this vapor and minimize the risk to other passengers in the vehicle.