How To Keep Your Car Clean If You Vape
Even though vaping doesn't leave behind the same scent as cigarettes, the vapor can make your car steam up quicker.
New advice from The Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center, headquartered in California, USA, highlights the dangers of thirdhand vaping residue, especially in cars. They say, “Just like tobacco smoke, e-cigarette vapor sticks to clothes, furniture, and other surfaces creating thirdhand smoke.”
Nicotine on surfaces can react with other chemicals in the air to create cancer causing compounds and exacerbate conditions like asthma. In confined spaces like cars it’s harder to dissipate this vapor and minimize the risk to other passengers in the vehicle.
In addition to a large cloud of vape smoke which can cloud your vision of the road ahead in the moment, it can stick to the windscreen and cause it to fog up in cold conditions. The Thirdhand Smoke Resource Center suggests waiting to vape outside of the vehicle to keep you and your passengers safe, as well as keeping your car clean inside.
See also: Ferrari F40 Seized From Driver With No Insurance
Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, says, “Regularly vaping in your vehicle could lead to a film of aerosol sticking to the windscreen, and in cold weather this can cause the windscreen to steam up quicker, which is not good for visibility.”
0 comments