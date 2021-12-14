How The Fake Supercars From The Need For Speed Film Look Under The Skin

Freddy 'Tavarish' Hernandez visited a warehouse containing 20 of the kit cars used to emulate more exotic vehicles in Need For Speed and bought one while he was there

In a big-budget film involving cars, you’ll need more than one of some vehicular stars. They’ll be rigged up for different purposes, and yes, some will be destroyed in stunts. On the filming of Casino Royale, for instance, that crash with the Aston Martin DBS involved trashing three cars, just for a few seconds of film. With dubious physics. This leads us neatly to the frequently unrealistic Need For Speed film of 2014, the production of which presented a problem for car sourcing. How do you source multiple examples of the cars involved when the majority are super expensive, hard-to-find exotics? The script called for three examples of the Koenigsegg Agera RS to appear, for Pete’s sake, and to make matters even trickier, director Scott Waugh, a former stuntman, insisted all the stunts were filmed for real.

The answer was not to source them at all, for the most part. Save for a few models used in beauty shots, most of the cars seen in that film are not the real deal. Under the skin, they’re all the same thing - Superlite SL-C kit cars powered by General Motors LS V8s, albeit with differing wheelbases. Fibreglass shells for each were made using CAD data confidentially supplied by the manufacturers. One man snapped up no less than 20 of the SL-Cs used for filming. Freddy ‘Tavarish’ Hernandez, fresh from spending a great deal of money repairing and upgrading a McLaren 675LT visited the warehouse currently containing the noisy film props, primarily to buy one of them. As you do.