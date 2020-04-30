How Ruf Went From Small Repair Shop To Performance Car Royalty

If you’re a certain age, it’s likely you first found out about Ruf via the medium of video games. Up until quite recently, Porsche had an exclusive licensing deal with EA, so if a different publisher wanted a 911 in its game, it turned to the products of Ruf as a sort-of loophole.

Even before that, though, Ruf had a justifiably lofty reputation in the performance car world. There were two big drivers of this - ‘Faszination on the Nürburgring’, an iconic short film which was effectively one of the first ‘viral’ car videos, and a 1987 article in Road & Track.

The latter was a group test held at the Ehra-Lessien VW test facility, where the bonkers CTR took the fight to some of the biggest supercar names of the 1980s while picking up its ‘Yellow Bird’ nickname. At this point, however, the company had - as explained in this engrossing new documentary from Ruf - been kicking around a while.