How It'd Look If Every Car Was Styled Like A Tesla Cybertruck

Someone decided to render a bunch of cars in an angular Cybertruck fashion, and we're not sure how we feel about the results...

Perhaps you think it looks ridiculous. Maybe you’re (rightly) convinced there’s no way it’ll make production without significant alterations. Regardless, you can’t deny the Tesla Cybertruck’s ability to grab people’s attention.

But what if all cars were styled in this ruler-heavy kind of way? How might it look? Thankfully, someone at Leasing Options decided in an idle moment (let’s face it, many of us can sympathise right now) to commission a bunch of renders to find out.

The answer? Well, we’ll leave that up to you to decide - it depends how much you like the idea of the automotive landscape looking like something from a highly stylised Pixar film…

Bugatti Chiron

Jaguar F-Type

Mini Cooper

VW Beetle

Range Rover Evoque

Images via Leasing Options

