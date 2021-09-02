Hot Wheels Will Recreate An Enthusiast's Car In Toy Form

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you’ve spent a lot of time and money putting your personal stamp on a car, you’ll likely want to show it off as much as possible. Maybe you’ll take it to every show you possibly can, and perhaps you’ll plaster pictures of it all over the owner’s club Facebook page. With some help from Hot Wheels, it’s possible to reach a much bigger audience. Launched in 2018, the Legends Tour seeks entries from project car builders across the world, with the winning vehicle each year having the honour of being recreated as a 1/64-scale model available for the public to purchase.

Greg Salzillo's 'The Nash', winner of the 2019 Legends Tour

For the second time, the Tour is open for UK submissions at hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk up until 1 October. A panel including car design legend Ian Callum will pick whichever entry “best captures the Hot Wheels spirit,” with the judging broadcast live on 14 October via a certain YouTube channel called Car Throttle. The UK champ will go up against winners from the USA, Japan, Mexico and Germany. Whichever car comes out on top from that bunch will be remade in miniature die-cast form and join the Hot Wheels range from 2022.