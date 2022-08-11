Here’s Your Chance To Own A One-Off Ferrari Testa Rossa J Replica Le Mans Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

A special edition of the 2022 Ferrari Testa Rossa J, known as the Pebble Beach Edition, goes under the hammer at the Silver Anniversary Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction on 19 August. The Testa Rossa J on which the Pebble Beach Edition is based is a 75% scale electric replica of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, officially licensed by Ferrari, using original Ferrari Classiche drawings. What makes this special edition so, erm, ‘special’ is its livery inspired by the 1958 Le Mans car driven by Ray “Ernie” Erickson and nicknamed ‘Lucybelle II’. It’s finished in Bianco Cervino white with blue stripes, racing number 22 badging, and has ‘Lucybelle II’ hand painted on the side.

The interior is finished in luxurious red leather and the seats are made to match those of the original car, right down to the white piping. A Nardi steering wheel – just like the one used in ‘Lucybelle II’ – sits in front of the driver with an authentic set of dials adapted for the car’s electric drivetrain. While the car may be a scaled-down version of the original, the attention to detail is said to be unparalleled – it’s kitted out with the same steering and suspension geometry and has re-proportioned 12-inch wire wheels matching the original Borrani alloys. As a result, the car not only looks the part, but feels authentic to drive, too. That said, you do get some modern touches. The wheels are wrapped in Pirelli tyres (Ferrari’s official supplier of rubber) and the Testa Rossa J comes with the same pedals as used in the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Ferrari even gave the official sign-off on the suspension set-up after testing it around the Fiorano test track in Maranello.