Here's The McLaren 720S Doing Its Best F1 LM Impression

McLaren has given the 720S some F1-like styling touches to mark the 25th anniversary of the brand's stunning Le Mans victory

The winning car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is - as you’d expect - almost always from the fastest class. The 1995 running of the world’s most famous endurance race was a little out of the ordinary, however. One of the wettest ever held, its outright victor was from the lower LMGT1 category - a McLaren F1 GTR. The V12 supercar’s racing derivative was a dominant force in the race, making up four of the top five finishers. 25 years on, McLaren in its modern form wants to mark the achievement of JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya in the winning F1, with the ‘720S Le Mans’.

Limited to 50 units, 16 of which will be coming to Europe, the Le Mans edition cars add all sorts of bits and pieces to echo the look of the F1 GTR and its road-going equivalent, the LM. The most notable feature is the set of gorgeous five-spoke ‘LM’ wheels, complete with ‘Le Mans’ etching. Underneath them are gold-painted brake callipers.

There’s a fully functional gloss black roof scoop, which goes nicely with both of the available exterior colours - ‘McLaren Orange’ and ‘Sarthe Grey’. The hues are matched with an ‘Ueno Grey’ finish on the front and rear bumpers plus the lower section of the main body. The carbon fibre front wings have some angry looking louvres in them, while just under that aforementioned roof scoop, you’ll find lightweight polycarbonate glazing.

The cabin gets a makeover, too. Alcantara liberally coats the interior, with accents available in either McLaren Orange or ‘Dove Grey’. The seats are predominantly made from carbon fibre, and feature ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logos embroidered into the headrests. The finishing touch is a special dedication plate showing that same logo. Mechanically, it’s identical to the standard 720S, with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 710bhp, making for a 0-62mph time of just 2.9 seconds. McLaren isn’t providing extra performance here, but you really don’t need any more.