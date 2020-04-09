Here's How You Care For Tyres On A Parked-Up Car
Given the current situation, it's likely you'll have at least one car parked up for a while. Here's how you care for your tyres during that time
We live in strange times. Traffic in the UK has dramatically fallen by over 70 per cent after the banning of all non-essential journeys, and it’s the same story in countries the world over.
As a consequence, there will now be a whole load of cars sat parked up doing precious little for weeks, or maybe even months. That’s not good news for tyres, but thankfully, there are plenty of measures you can take to protect your one and only contact point with the road, and who better to take us through it than Jonathan Benson aka Tyre Reviews?
You’ve likely heard of some of these solutions before, but at a few may be news for you. And if you already know it all, hopefully, this will serve as a little reminder of the steps you can take to ensure your tyres are in tip-top condition when automotive life gets back to some semblance of normality.
Which of these tips will you heed? Have you already ticked off a few? Let us know in the comments.
0 comments