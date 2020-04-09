or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 0
DIY

Here's How You Care For Tyres On A Parked-Up Car

Given the current situation, it's likely you'll have at least one car parked up for a while. Here's how you care for your tyres during that time

Remind me later

We live in strange times. Traffic in the UK has dramatically fallen by over 70 per cent after the banning of all non-essential journeys, and it’s the same story in countries the world over.

As a consequence, there will now be a whole load of cars sat parked up doing precious little for weeks, or maybe even months. That’s not good news for tyres, but thankfully, there are plenty of measures you can take to protect your one and only contact point with the road, and who better to take us through it than Jonathan Benson aka Tyre Reviews?

Here's How You Care For Tyres On A Parked-Up Car - DIY

You’ve likely heard of some of these solutions before, but at a few may be news for you. And if you already know it all, hopefully, this will serve as a little reminder of the steps you can take to ensure your tyres are in tip-top condition when automotive life gets back to some semblance of normality.

Which of these tips will you heed? Have you already ticked off a few? Let us know in the comments.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY This Replica Mercedes-AMG 'Alloy' Is Made From A Steel Wheel DIY Behold: An Eight-Wheeled Fiat Built In Russia DIY Are Budget Winter Tyres Actually Any Good? DIY What Kind Of Tyre Should You Be Using In Winter? DIY This Russian Knock-Off Tesla CyberTruck Is Built On Top Of A UAZ DIY Will A Set Of Winter Tyres 'Ruin' Your Performance Car? DIY Is Goodyear's New High-Performance Tyre Better than Michelin's? DIY The 5 Most Common Causes Of A Check Engine Light

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or