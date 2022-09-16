Here's How To Weld A Differential And Why You Might Want To

If you want to drift on the cheap, a welded differential is a good way to go about it. But before we go any further, let’s explain a few things, but feel free to skip ahead if you know all this stuff already - we won’t be offended.

A differential’s job is to allow the driven wheels of a car to rotate at different speeds. This is important for going around corners, when the outside wheel will need to spin faster as it needs to travel further than the inside wheel. The thing is, that’s not so good for drifting.

If sideways shenanigans are on the agenda and you don’t have the cash to splash out on a fancy limited-slip differential, a low-cost solution is to weld an open differential. This results in both wheels spinning at the same speed, causing the inner wheel to loose traction, making it much easier to initiate skiddy fun times. While also making the car a little unpleasant to drive around normally, particularly during slow manouvering. Worth it? That’s for you to decide.