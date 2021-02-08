Here's How The Toyota GR Yaris Sounds With The Particulate Filter Binned

The Toyota GR Yaris has so much going for it - the trick all-wheel drive system, the straight-line performance, the rally pedigree - that we’re willing to overlook the less than brilliant soundtrack.

It’s not really Toyota‘s fault that the noise the hot hatch makes is a little meh - that’s something we can blame on the petrol particulate filter (sometimes referred to as the OPF or GPF), an emissions compliance necessity for many modern performance cars. Thankfully, there are already options out there to remedy this.

One comes from BRS Motorsport. The Italian company has treated the GR Yaris seen in this video to a custom, GPF-deleting downpipe with a freer-flowing 200-cell catalytic converter and a 70mm catback setup.