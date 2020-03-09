Here's How The Skoda Octavia vRS Looks As A Shooting Brake And A Coupe

As much as we love the idea of the incoming Arteon ‘Shooting Brake’, the name of it - if that’s what VW actually ends up going for - is a little disingenuous. We’ve seen the Arteon SB undergoing testing, and it isn’t a true shooting brake - rather, a nicely stylish estate. For an example of a true, two-door shooting brake, we’ll allow the poshed-up Passat’s VW Group relative, the new Skoda Octavia vRS, to demonstrate.

At least, it’s able to do so via some digital manipulation, here at the mouse/keyboard of X-Tomi Design. It works brilliantly in this body style, we reckon.