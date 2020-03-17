or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 29 minutes ago 0
News

Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries

Porsche donned three Taycans in classic liveries for the Amelia Island Concours. Which is your favourite?

Remind me later
Porsche - Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries - News

Although it’s wholly different from any production car made by the company before, the Taycan still looks like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, and even smells like a Porsche. We didn’t need further proof of its credentials, but in any case, we now have some, courtesy of these three examples.

They were prepped by the German firm for the Amelia Island Concours in three classic liveries, and they all look just…right. Don’t you think?

Porsche - Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries - News

First up, we have the Pink Pig Taycan. This bold and bright livery was first used for an experimental version of the 917 with a radically redeveloped aero package. Most recently in the racing world, the Pink Pig look - which is complete with dotted lines to represent cuts of meat - was used on the mid-engined 911 RSR.

Porsche - Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries - News

Another 917 livery, the ‘Salzburg’ red and white colour scheme was used on the 917 piloted to victory by Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you’d like, you can have the modern 935 resurrection car finished thusly.

Porsche - Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries - News

The final livery isn’t as well known as the other two, but it’s arguably just as rad. Plus, there’s a local connection - this Taycan is wearing the colours of Jacksonville-based Brumos Racing, made famous by the number 59 911 RSR in the 1970s.

Which one of these special Taycans is your favourite?

More Porsche posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Bad Guys Beware: Ford Ranger Raptor And Focus ST Heading To UK Police Force News Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 Will Get A New Lease Of Life From An Unlikely Source News Behold, The Surprisingly Attractive Second-Gen Toyota Mirai Concept News Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode News Porsche's GT4/GTS N/A Flat-Six Will Stick Around Until 2026 News An Eighth-Gen VW Golf GTI Has Been Caught On Camera And It's Barely Disguised News The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Celebrates The Coolest Airliner Ever News 1800 Unused F1 Tyres To Be Scrapped After Australian GP Is Canceled

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or