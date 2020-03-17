Here's How The Porsche Taycan Looks Clothed in Classic Liveries

Porsche donned three Taycans in classic liveries for the Amelia Island Concours. Which is your favourite?

Although it’s wholly different from any production car made by the company before, the Taycan still looks like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, and even smells like a Porsche. We didn’t need further proof of its credentials, but in any case, we now have some, courtesy of these three examples. They were prepped by the German firm for the Amelia Island Concours in three classic liveries, and they all look just…right. Don’t you think?

First up, we have the Pink Pig Taycan. This bold and bright livery was first used for an experimental version of the 917 with a radically redeveloped aero package. Most recently in the racing world, the Pink Pig look - which is complete with dotted lines to represent cuts of meat - was used on the mid-engined 911 RSR.

Another 917 livery, the ‘Salzburg’ red and white colour scheme was used on the 917 piloted to victory by Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood at the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans. If you’d like, you can have the modern 935 resurrection car finished thusly.