How Much Oil Does A Car Burn With The Valve Seals And Oil Rings Removed?

Piston oil rings and valve seals are among the kind of engine components you’ll rarely give a second thought. They performing a vital task, though, and with them out of the picture, your engine wouldn’t last very long at all.

Both of these components do the same job but in different locations - they’re all about keeping oil out of the combustion chamber. The oil rings are the lower of the three rings you’ll find on a piston - these wipe oil from the cylinder walls and push it back down into the sump. Valve seals meanwhile are little pieces of rubber that fit over the top of the valve stem.

An issue with a valve seal and/or a piston oil ring will result in excess oil getting into the combustion chamber and burning up, causing higher oil consumption and a whole load of nasty blue-white smoke to spit out of your exhaust. But what if you didn’t have any valve seals or piston rings at all? Happily, we need not wonder - the guys from Russian YouTube channel Garage54 decided to find out for themselves.