Here's How Car Manufacturers Are Celebrating The King's Coronation

King Charles III’s Coronation this weekend will be celebrated with some special tributes to mark the occasion. Bentley has created bespoke cushions in Cricketball, Cumbrian Green, Imperial Blue and Saddle leather with embroidered emblems in contrasting colors. The size and shape is based on cushions from the 1958 S1 Continental Flying Spur in Bentley’s Heritage Collection. Unfortunately, they won’t be available to purchase but the cushions will join Bentley’s press fleet.

David Brown Automotive has partnered with the furniture and interiors company LINLEY to display the Mini Remastered in their flagship store. The British Racing Green Mini with Union Jack roof will be in LINLEY’s showroom on Pimlico Road until 10th May.

Michelle Gay, Sales & Marketing Director at David Brown Automotive, says, “At a moment when the world turns its gaze to Britain for the Coronation, it seems an appropriate time to shine a light on – and celebrate – this country’s gifted artisans. In doing so, we hope to help preserve the tradition of uniquely British handcrafted artistry for generations to come.”