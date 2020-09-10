or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

Here's Confirmation Of The Nissan 400Z's Manual Gearbox

A teaser video for the 400Z-previewing 'Z-Proto' concept shows off the car's manual gear lever

Remind me later

We’ve already said that Nissan hasn’t left itself much time to squeeze in the de riguer new car teaser campaign for the ‘Z-Proto‘. But the Japanese manufacturer is damn well trying - the titbits of information are coming thick and fast ahead of the concept’s 16 September reveal.

We’ve already seen Nissan vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa show a design sketch of the car’s 300ZX-like rear end, and a couple of days ago there was yet another teaser we ignored since it didn’t really reveal anything new. This latest one for the Z-Proto - a concept which previews the 370Z-replacing ‘400Z’ - is a little more significant, however.

Expect the tyre lettering to disappear when the production version arrives...
Expect the tyre lettering to disappear when the production version arrives...

We get a clear shot of the centre console, revealing a manual gearbox. As a bonus, we can also see a manual handbrake - remember those? Meanwhile, up and to the right, there’s what looks to be a button to activate an auto rev-matching feature, as also found in the 370Z. There are some brief shots of the exterior as a bonus, giving a glimpse of the coupe’s wheels.

Want to buy a Nissan? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk

The video is titled “Hear the Nissan Z Proto roar,” but don’t expect too much in that department - there’s a brief rev amidst the bombastic music, repeated as the Z logo appears. It sounds a little weedy, but we’ll reserve judgement until it can be heard under load.

Nissan - Here's Confirmation Of The Nissan 400Z's Manual Gearbox - News

The noise is almost certainly that of a six-cylinder engine, tying in with long-running reports that the 400Z will be powered by Nissan’s VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, an engine also used in the Infiniti Q50 (known as the Nissan Skyline in Japan) and the Q60.

Although the Z-Proto isn’t a production car (the clue’s in the name), it doesn’t - from what we’ve seen so far - look far from being showroom ready. The one you can actually buy should be revealed at some point next year.

More Nissan posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Tesla Model S Is Now Available With A 402-Mile Range News The Jaguar I-Pace Is Now Much Faster (At Charging) News One Of The Koenigsegg Jesko’s Options Costs Almost $500,000 News These Are The Worst Speeding Incidents Recorded In London Over Lockdown News Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder News The V12 In Gordon Murray's Mclaren F1 Reboot Will Weigh Under 180kg News Terrifying Video Proves Why Hoverbikes Are A Whole Heap Of 'Nope' News Sorry, The BMW M4 Will Still Have Giant Nostrils

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or