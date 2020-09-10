Here's Confirmation Of The Nissan 400Z's Manual Gearbox

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We’ve already said that Nissan hasn’t left itself much time to squeeze in the de riguer new car teaser campaign for the ‘Z-Proto‘. But the Japanese manufacturer is damn well trying - the titbits of information are coming thick and fast ahead of the concept’s 16 September reveal. We’ve already seen Nissan vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa show a design sketch of the car’s 300ZX-like rear end, and a couple of days ago there was yet another teaser we ignored since it didn’t really reveal anything new. This latest one for the Z-Proto - a concept which previews the 370Z-replacing ‘400Z’ - is a little more significant, however.

Expect the tyre lettering to disappear when the production version arrives...

We get a clear shot of the centre console, revealing a manual gearbox. As a bonus, we can also see a manual handbrake - remember those? Meanwhile, up and to the right, there’s what looks to be a button to activate an auto rev-matching feature, as also found in the 370Z. There are some brief shots of the exterior as a bonus, giving a glimpse of the coupe’s wheels. Want to buy a Nissan? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk The video is titled “Hear the Nissan Z Proto roar,” but don’t expect too much in that department - there’s a brief rev amidst the bombastic music, repeated as the Z logo appears. It sounds a little weedy, but we’ll reserve judgement until it can be heard under load.