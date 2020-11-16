Here's An Exclusive Look At Cusco's 2JZ-Swapped Toyota GR Yaris

In a fantastic testament to the brilliantly bonkers Japanese tuning scene, there are already two Toyota GR Yaris drift cars in the country with 2JZ engine transplants. At least, we’re almost certain there is.

As D1 and Formula Drift champion Daigo Saito revealed his inline-six-swapped GR Yaris last week, we learned of a similar project out there. A Cusco-branded GR Yaris was seen drifting its way around Nikko circuit, belting out that unmistakable 2J soundtrack. After a little digging, we were able to confirm it’s an official Cusco effort. What’s more, the Japanese company - which supplied suspension parts for Saito-san’s car - sent us a lovely gallery of drifty images.